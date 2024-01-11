Roy Keane has revealed that he almost signed for Everton after leaving Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, has revealed that he was in talks to join Everton before eventually deciding to sign for Celtic in 2005.

Speaking to Stick to Football podcast, the Irishman claimed that after having conversations with then Everton boss, David Moyes, he strongly considered a switch over to Merseyside.

Keane left United in November 2005 after an explosive fallout with his manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The pair clashed over an interview with club channel, MUTV, that never saw the light of day.

The player was reviewing the performance of his side’s 4-1 loss to Middlesbrough and the former Irish captain had some choice words for some of the individual performances on the Red Devils’ side.

When discussing his departure Keane claimed, “I spoke to Everton, Bolton and a couple of other teams. I had that mindset which is crazy, when a club is forcing you out the door and you can’t sign for other teams”.

The United legend admitted that the move to Goodison Park would have been a great one on a personal level but he felt he could not go out of loyalty to the Old Trafford outfit.

“Everton would’ve been a good move at the time – the location, and I had huge respect for David Moyes – but I felt I couldn’t go to another English team.”

Keane would also comment on his short stint at Scottish giants, Celtic.

The former combative midfield general would only go on to play 13 games for The Bhoys as he was plagued by injuries which eventually forced him into retirement in the summer of 2006.

Commenting on his move to his boyhood club Celtic he said, “I went to Celtic, an iconic and amazing club. The stadium is amazing, but I hadn’t really seen the training ground”.

“I didn’t kick a ball at Celtic – I was injured all the time. What I did enjoy – for all my comfort zone at Manchester United, and I loved every minute of my time at United – was that it was good to be in another dressing room for six months”.

The former United number 16 as also recently been in the news for his punditry, slamming Rasmus Hojlund’s performance versus Wigan in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Additionally, he has been linked to a spectacular comeback to management as Republic of Ireland’s national team boss by former manager, Paul Lambert.