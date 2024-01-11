“There was talk in the summer…”: Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo finally responds to Man United links



Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has acknowledged that he is aware of reports linking him to a move to Manchester United in past transfer windows.

Last summer, a report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that United were set to offer Araujo a big-money offer to convince him to ditch Barcelona for pastures anew in England.

Needless to say, a move – if it was indeed on the cards – never materialized.

The centre-back ended up staying with the Blaugrana, where he is a key part of Xavi’s plans.

Rumours hinting towards United’s admiration have not gone away. Late last year, it was relayed that the Red Devils were prepared to double Araujo’s wages in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag is eager to secure defensive reinforcements either this month or at the end of the current campaign.

The Dutchman has had to contend with injuries to key members of his backlines, which has made it extremely difficult for United to achieve a consistent run of form.

Bayern Munich recently emerged as strong candidates to sign the Uruguayan, although it’s believed the player has no intention of leaving Camp Nou just yet.

The 24-year-old spoke to reporters and insisted that he is happy at Barca and is not thinking about leaving.

He said, “In every transfer window there are rumours of all kinds.”

“It’s normal. The only thing I can say is that I’m focused on the team and also on this club. I’m comfortable here and I always try to give everything for this shirt.”

“They are always rumours that appear in all markets.”

He added, “There was talk in the summer about Manchester United, but I am focused on Barca. And I will always give one hundred percent.”

It appears that as it stands, United may need to focus their attention elsewhere to other targets.

