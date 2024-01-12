Amad opens up on his relationship with Erik ten Hag



After his strong cameo off the bench against Nottingham Forest, there is clamour among fans to see more of Amad.

The Ivorian looked like a new signing when against Forest, offering something different to Antony and Pellistri’s pure dynamism.

Speaking to the club website ahead of the Tottenham game, Amad said that he wasn’t expecting to play nearly 30 mins in the Forest game.

He had only just recovered from a long-term injury and said that him being thrown into the deep end directly meant a lot to him as it showed the trust the manager had in him.

He said: “Well, to be honest, I wasn’t expecting to play so soon,” he recalls of being brought on by the manager.

“I thought I would maybe be playing for the last 10 or 15 minutes because I was coming back from an injury but the fact that he brought me on at that moment meant that the coach trusted me, and I was really happy to have played in that match.”

United ultimately lost the game despite Amad’s enterprising efforts but the winger is determined to be the one celebrating next time.

Amad also opened up about his overall relationship with Ten Hag and his words will come as music to fans’ ears.

He talked about the unflinching standards Ten Hag has set at the club, saying that even if there is a minor drop-off in training, he personally takes you aise and lets you know about it.

Amad said that those are the kind of coaches he likes and working with him is “really something that doesn’t happen every day”, effectively terming working with him as special.

He said: “He is a person who wants to work hard; even in training and when you’re going slowly, he calls you over and tells you to go stronger.

“I like coaches like that, that let you know that you need to train hard. My relationship with him is a good relationship.”

Fans who were worried about how involved Amad will be after his return from injury will be calmed by this news.

Next up, Tottenham, and the time is now for both, the player and the manager, to put their words into action.

