Brandon Williams back at Manchester United for medical assessments

Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams is back at the club to be assessed by medical staff having been on loan at Championship outfit Ipswich Town throughout the first half of the season.

The defender has been in and out of the Ipswich side in recent weeks due to various issues.

“Brandon’s in Manchester at the moment, he’s gone back to Manchester United,” former United coach Kieran McKenna, who is currently in charge of Ipswich, was quoted as saying by TWTD.

“He’s had a period of injuries originally and then more recently illness, so he’s spent this week back there getting assessed by their medical team and won’t be with us for tomorrow,” said McKenna.

The Ipswich boss was then quizzed on whether Williams would be rejoining the Tractor Boys after being looked at by United staff.

“Hopefully he’s fit and available and can come back and we can get back to the Brandon Williams that we had through October and November.

“He’s spent this week with their medical team getting assessed and we’ll have to see how that returns,” he said.

Williams was in fine form in the early stages of the season with Ipswich enjoying a fine campaign so far.

The newly promoted side sit second in the Championship and have their eyes firmly set on promotion to the Premier League.

Williams will no doubt be desperate to help McKenna and his troops finish in the top two, in a division they were far from favourites to get out of.

United, on the other hand, will be hoping to carry on their 2024 fixtures with another win when top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur visit Old Trafford on Sunday.