David Gill and Sir Alex Ferguson to be consulted before major decision at Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake is yet to be ratified officially by the Premier League but his team is not taking any time to get to work.

Sir Dave Brailsford has already been at the club, along with Jean-Claude Blanc and Ratcliffe himself, giving speeches to the staff.

Although they can’t make any official decisions since the deal is ratified, the initial audit is already underway and some tidbits of their style of working have started trickling out.

Pete Hall of iNews reports that Brailsford intends to consult with David Gill and Sir Alex Ferguson before making any major decisions at the club.

The report states that Brailsford “doesn’t make rash decisions” and while Sir Alex was always going to be included, they recognise Gill’s role in making United the powerhouse it was under the legendary manager.

David Gill was the United CEO and in tandem with Sir Alex, expertly created squad after squad that ruled the roost in club football for more than a decade.

Both were sidelined when Ed Woodward came in and with John Murtough’s appointment as Director of Football, the alienation became stronger.

However, the incoming owners recognise that there is a lot of knowledge and expertise to be gleaned from the duo who has been there and done it before.

The report adds that Brailsford has already had a marked impact on the staff with his words and impressed people at the club with his vision and words.

His theory of “marginal gains” has started doing the rounds at the club and his leadership qualities have come to the fore.

This is in addition to Sir Jim Ratcliffe also making a strong impression on everyone at the club with his first address.

Ultimately, INEOS will be judged on results on the pitch and not the noises coming from within the organisation but the early signs have been positive.

