Erik ten Hag clears the air over Anthony Martial’s continued absences



Manchester United received a big boost as Erik ten Hag revealed that as many as six players are set to return to the fold for the game against Tottenham.

In most cases, their returns have been aligned with what the manager had been saying throughout.

However, one name whose absence remained conspicuous was Anthony Martial.

When finally asked a pointed question regarding the Frenchman, Ten Hag said in his press conference that he is still not fit and “not okay”.

The journalist mentioned that there are suggestions that Martial is keen to dodge a transfer by giving an illness reason but Ten Hag was keen to put the lid on that theory.

He said “we have to make him fit” and “he is in medical treatment, and he has to recover”.

However, one sentence that immediately caused the attention to focus on the situation was when Ten Hag said that it’s Martial’s job to recover for the next game too but “in the moment he isn’t”.

While it’s difficult to make a certain assumption from those words, they are pointed words of frustration.

Martial hasn’t played for United in a month since his awful display against Bournemouth led to huge cheers when he was subbed off.

United have tried and failed to move him on in this transfer window as Martial has rejected all advances from prospective parties.

His wage of nearly £250k/week is the albatross around United’s neck at this point and despite the frustration at the club and among the fans, the player can hardly be blamed for running down a contract all parties signed willingly at one point.

Martial is now likely to leave United as a free agent in the summer, looking for a better financial offer when the interested club doesn’t have to fork out a transfer fee in addition.

