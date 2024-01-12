Erik ten Hag reveals key trio in contention for Tottenham game



After a gap of more than 10 days, Manchester United are back in action in the Premier League as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.

In their previous meeting away to Spurs, the Red Devils created plenty of chances and were on the receiving end of a couple of dubious decisions as they eventually succumbed to a 0-2 defeat.

Erik ten Hag’s men have had a disastrous season since then, but a victory against Ange Postecoglou’s side, who are eight points ahead in fifth place, could be the perfect answer to critics who have hyped up the team from North London but have constantly bombarded the Dutchman with criticism.

He did praise his opponents ahead of the game but also said that his team were unlucky to not get something from the earlier game.

EtH on season so far

“Definitely different, so I think they complement they way they played, he changed the environment there, they’re really proactive, very enjoyable to watch them with a lot of dynamics, very proactive, they combine it with good results.

“But also when we played them over there and I think that’s what we can take belief out of that. In the first 35 minutes we dominated them, we should have gone in the lead but we didn’t so we have to make our own luck and take control of the game and finish the chances.”

Consistency has been an issue with the team taking one step forward and two steps back and Ten Hag did not want to look too far ahead as he has seen quite a few false dawns from his side this term.

“Sunday’s most important and I don’t look further than that, in the background I organise, prepare for the second half of the season and make the best programme for all the players.

“We have a group of players who make the last step into match fitness, if they need a different programme to the players with a tough programme in 2023, it will be a different approach in the coming weeks going up to the next FA Cup round.”

The former Ajax coach’s cause has not been helped by the numerous injuries suffered this campaign and the manager revealed the latest injury updates during the pre-match press conference.

Big-name players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Luke Shaw have been missing for a long time and they might come in contention for Sunday’s mega clash.

Injury situation

“I don’t know. What do you expect? We have had a lot of injuries, so this week in training, the last couple of days, Licha Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training, so there are players returning, they are coming in for selection for Sunday.

“Antony, yeah. Eriksen was ill in the week, he will return. Antony will return. Amad will return. We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting XI and create a bench that is stronger.”

“They are returning, a step ahead, when I talk about Licha Martinez returning, Casemiro returning, for instance, but they were a long time away.

“Mason Mount will return but take a little longer, Tyrell Malacia will return as well, Victor Lindelof is also on his way back but it will take some weeks and takes time to get back into match fitness.

“When we have the news we will tell you. I’m not sure the word relief, first it has to happen they are back but it is positive they are back on the training ground and that they go back to the team and then to 100% match fitness.”

The defence has suffered the most with the Argentine’s absence probably hurting the Red Devils the most. Ten Hag has had to constantly reshuffle his backline and that has not helped the back-four settle and thus, United have ended up conceding three or more goals nine times this season.

“What you actually want is a team that is stable so doesn’t matter that you have to swap one player from the other game but not two, so many swaps as we’re forced to in the last year.

EtH on Antony

“Previously over my total cause here we didn’t have the option so often to play a fit squad that you can pick the team, that depends on the approach you want to take to the game.”

Apart from injuries, the poor form of his signings has also come under the spotlight. Ten Hag’s continued use of Antony despite his poor form which has seen him without a goal and assist this campaign has been puzzling.

The manager cleared the air and opined that the Brazilian has indeed struggled and that is why he has been out of the team on a couple of recent occasions.

However, he still held belief in the former Ajax wide man and believes he could have done a lot better but for off-field issues to stagnate his progress.

“I can explain I think it’s very simple. His off field issues stop him playing. First year was okay, the pre-season was very okay, first four games was very good, I’ve seen the game against Spurs back and he played a very good game.

“But from the moment he was out and then he came back and didn’t deliver the performance you should expect from him and he can do so much better.

“You mention Ajax, I look back there his effectiveness, end product was higher and also Champions League very high.

“He’s capable of doing this, key actions, key passes, the crosses, the finishing, it’s very high and should return to that level but the Premier League is more difficult and he’s capable of doing that.

EtH on Sancho

“It has had an effect, an impact on him, definitely, so he has to deal with that, he caused them, he has to sort them out but he has to do better.”

With the January transfer window now open, the club have moved on Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho on loan while Hannibal Mejbri looks like he is leaving on an initial temporary deal with the option to make it permanent.

Questions were inevitably asked about the English winger and Ten Hag refused to be drawn into a long-drawn out conversation and instead wished him luck.

“I hope he’s doing well, so I wish him the best of good luck. That’s it. I hope he’s doing well and he’ll be a success.”