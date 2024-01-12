Fabrizio Romano claims Paulo Dybala’s wages are too high for Manchester United to make a move this January

Fabrizio Romano has explained that the situation is quiet around Paulo Dybala and Manchester United due to the player’s high wage demands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert claimed that despite Dybala’s small release clause, Premier League clubs including the Red Devils, are reluctant to do a deal.

In theory, it seems a no-brainer for United to bring in a seasoned international, who has experience at the highest level of football and is in strong form.

However, this does not appear to be the case, as United feel that agreeing to his wage demands will make life even more impossible in regard to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

It has already been reported numerous times that Man United’s new part owners, INEOS, are looking to shift older players on big money such as Raphael Varane and Casemiro, to allow for greater economic freedom for the summer and future windows.

Romano stated that, “Paulo Dybala has a really, really big salary. Many clubs are tempted by the possibility, but his salary is also an important part of the story for someone who is a super technical player”.

GIVEMESPORT claim that the Argentine is on £137,000 a week, which does not seem extravagant for a forward who has played at the highest level for many years, however, it perhaps speaks to the dire financial situation United and most Premier League clubs feel they are in due to FFP restrictions.

The Italian journalist has another theory to why the Mancunian side may not be too interested in bringing in the Roma attacker.

It is clear that United need help in attack as they have struggled for goals all season, especially in domestic competitions. Rasmus Hojlund has found it tough to lead the line and was singled out for criticism by pundit, Roy Keane, for his wastefulness in front of goal in the recent FA Cup victory.

The Italian transfer guru argued, “you have to find the right position for him. For example, at Roma, he is perfect to play next to Romelu Lukaku, but he is probably not exactly what Manchester United need in their system. I think that is why the situation is still a bit quiet when it comes to Paulo Dybala.”

A major critique of United’s transfer business of late is that the club targets big names rather than players who necessarily fit the profile of the team and position they are looking for. This has been seen in the chasing of Frenkie de Jong all summer in 2022, to then go and sign a completely different profile of player in Casemiro.

Maybe, just maybe, the club is learning from previous mistakes and INEOS are heralding in a new era.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous strikers such as Timo Werner before his move to Tottenham on loan and also Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Yet the club seem no closer to bringing in anyone to help the young Dane with the goalscoring burden.