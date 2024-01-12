Fabrizio Romano reveals Anthony Martial has a chance to leave in January



Manchester United are planning for a major squad overhaul over the course of the next couple of transfer windows as INEOS get to work after securing the rights to handle the sporting side of the club.

The futures of quite a few stars are up in the air and Anthony Martial is one of them. The Frenchman has hardly been used by manager Erik ten Hag due to his numerous injuries.

The United No 9 has let the Dutch boss down with lacklustre displays when selected and by failing to provide adequate backup to the young Rasmus Hojlund this campaign.

The second-longest serving player at the club currently, the former Monaco starlet has underachieved since his arrival back in 2015.

Martial needs to be sold

The 28-year-old’s goal tally in the Premier League has crossed double digits only thrice in more than eight seasons and despite enormous backing from fans, his lack of desire and poor injury record means an exit is the best solution for both parties.

It was revealed that the Red Devils have no plans of offering the France international a new contract with the current one ending next summer.

United have the option of triggering a one-year extension with Ten Hag even claiming that the club was in talks, but this was more aimed at ensuring interested parties knew that they would not get their man on a free.

Martial has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia while Fenerbahce and Inter Milan have also been credited with holding an interest.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report that stated that the Frenchman was unwilling to leave in the winter, a move that would help him earn a move to any club he chooses while earning a massive signing-on fee.

Still a chance for January exit

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that a move might yet happen in the January transfer window, especially considering the strikers market with multiple clubs in need of a goalscorer.

“I think it’s still early in the window. The strikers market, apart from Timo Werner, is still really quiet. I think something can change in the next week.

“There could be some domino effect, and Martial could be part of that. So, I will keep that open. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s a possibility,” the Italian told Givemesport.

While the Reds are unlikely to recoup the fee they paid Monaco in 2015, at least a January sale would help United earn some money which could then be used to sign a competent striker this window.

