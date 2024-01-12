Fabrizio Romano says Man United might not sell Alvaro Fernandez just yet



During the previous summer transfer window, Manchester United cut ties with plenty of academy graduates as the club found first-team stars much harder to move on.

The likes of Anthony Elanga, Matej Kovar, and Zidane Iqbal to name a few have since gone on to impress for their new clubs and the decision to sever ties with academy talents has not been taken well by fans.

Whether the manager Erik ten Hag is to blame or John Murtough is not clear but it seems that trend is likely to continue this January as well.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, young Alvaro Fernandez, who is currently on loan at La Liga side Granada, is set to have his temporary deal terminated and is set to return to Old Trafford.

🚨🔴🦅 Benfica are closing in on deal to sign 2003 born fullback Álvaro Fernández! Personal terms 100% agreed now, the contract is ready. Agreement being finalised with Man United on permanent transfer, as per Record. Details being discussed and then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/hv3xXz7FpT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

Alvaro’s future

There have been multiple reports that once the full-back is back, he is likely to earn a permanent exit in the coming hours to Benfica, who are very interested in tying up a deal for the Spaniard.

The Portuguese giants are known for developing youngsters and then selling them for a high price and Benfica feel the Spanish U21 international has the potential to become one of their star players in the days to come.

However, the transfer has taken yet another turn with the Italian claiming that it might just be a loan exit and not a sale as previously expected.

🔴 Conversations between Benfica and Man United on final details for Álvaro Fernández deal still ongoing. ❗️ It could be different formula and no longer permanent transfer. Talks taking place today, it remains close to being done — more to follow. https://t.co/KTP1aW5Wej — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

“Conversations between Benfica and Man United on final details for Álvaro Fernández deal still ongoing.

“It could be different formula and no longer permanent transfer. Talks taking place today, it remains close to being done — more to follow,” Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This might indicate that the young defender leaves only on a loan initially and it will be interesting to see if an option to make it permanent is included in potential negotiations.

United should keep Alvaro

United already have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot has ably deputised in that role as well this season and Fernandez’s chances of breaking through appear slim with Ten Hag insistent on more readymade options rather than trusting an academy graduate.

The 20-year-old had the chance to stay in Manchester at the start of the season following long-term injuries to both Shaw and Malacia, but the former Ajax coach chose to bring in Sergio Reguilon on loan instead while the Spaniard left to join Granada.

He remains very highly-rated and has enjoyed two fantastic loan spells at Preston North End last season and now in La Liga.

United should refrain from selling their academy stars on the cheap as the club has always been known for their youth-first approach and that trait should not be lost.