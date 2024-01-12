Liverpool leading the race for long-term Man United target Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United’s defence has been devastated by injuries and poor form this season and the constant chopping and changing has not helped matters.

The Red Devils conceded the second-most goals en route to an embarrassing group stage exit from the Champions League with the club conceding three or more goals on nine occasions this campaign.

Manager Erik ten Hag has not had the luxury of picking his strongest back-four with almost his entire first-choice backline sidelined for varying amounts of time.

Raphael Varane’s fitness has been a concern and the manager opted not to trust the World Cup winner for almost two months and there is a high chance he will leave next summer.

United need a new CB

Jonny Evans’ contract is also coming to an end while Harry Maguire’s future also remains up in the air. The 20-time English league champions need to recruit smartly in the summer.

This is where INEOS come in. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to become the minority shareholder and take control of sporting affairs, is expected to put a competent transfer system in place to ensure the best-in-class talents can once again be brought to Old Trafford.

The British billionaire also owns French outfit OGC Nice and their star defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been long linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Ten Hag is reportedly a fan of the defender and he was close to a sealing a summer switch only to see a move fall through after Harry Maguire’s failed West Ham move.

The Frenchman’s impressive displays at the heart of the Nice defence has attracted interest from several Premier League teams including Tottenham Hotspur and now, Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1, helping his team keep nine clean sheets with Nice currently second in the table.

Spurs failed with their attempt at trying to persuade the France international to quit his club with Todibo wanting to stay as his team tries and creates history in France.

Liverpool ahead of United in race for Todibo

Todibo wants to make the cut for the national team ahead of the European Championships, and staying at his current club for the rest of the season makes more sense.

His price tag of €60 million is unlikely to be afforded by United as well, who will be hoping to use Ratcliffe’s connections to win the race for the former Barcelona starlet in the summer.

However, as per Nice Matin (via Get Football News France), the Merseyside outfit are currently leading the race and with INEOS’ deal yet to be ratified, could steal a march on United.

Jurgen Klopp needs another elite option at the back with Virgin van Dijk’s advancing years and Todibo is said to be close friends with Ibrahima Konate which could aid them in their efforts.

Ten Hag will be counting on INEOS to help United get over the line regarding a summer move and ensure Liverpool do not win the race for the France international. He will not be pleased if the opposite ends up happening.