Man United among Europe’s elites chasing AIK Solna’s young gem Jonah Kusi-Asare



Manchester United have struggled massively when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net this season, netting only 22 times in 20 games to end up with a goal difference of -5.

Just to put that into perspective, newly-promoted Luton Town have outscored Erik ten Hag’s side and it is there for all to see that the Dutchman needs help up front.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund has been goal-shy domestically, scoring only once in the Premier League while missing a hatful of chances during his team’s FA Cup victory against Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Anthony Martial has failed to provide much support to the young Dane, and there is a good chance he leaves soon with the manager not too pleased with the United No 9’s commitment to the cause.

United’s need to add goals

The former Ajax coach was always wary of putting too much pressure on the former Atalanta starlet’s shoulders and the club need to bring in another natural goalscorer.

There have been links with plenty of stars in the recent past, both young and old, and the latest to be linked with a summer move is AIK Solna’s teenage prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare.

The striker became the youngest-ever AIK player when he made his debut for the senior team at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 24 days during the Allsvenskan game against Varbergs back in August.

He has since gone on to play three more times for the senior team and not only that, but the 16-year-old also scored a hat-trick on his Sweden U17s debut in a 3-2 win over the Moldova U17 national team.

His displays have alerted Europe’s elites with Bayern Munich currently leading the race, even having made a bid for his services as per HITC Football. United have also been joined by Chelsea in the race.

“Manchester United and Chelsea are now considering a move to rival Bayern Munich for the signing of Jonah Kusi-Asare, HITC Football understands.

“Sources inform HITC Football that both the Red Devils and the Blues have been left very impressed by what they’ve seen from the 6ft 5in Swedish wonderkid, although Bayern Munich are currently in pole position.

Race on for Jonah Kusi-Asare

“AIK Solna are believed to be ready to sell the 16-year-old striker with his stock currently high.

“HITC Football also understand that Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in Kusi-Asare along with Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.”

The young striker’s profile might not match the immediate requirements of Ten Hag but he is highly-regarded and someone who could prove invaluable in the years to come.

Missing out on such top talents has become something of a regular occurrence over the recent past and United will have a tough job on their hands to fend off so many clubs in the race for Kusi-Asare.

But it is one the Red Devils should try and win with INEOS needing to restore the club’s glory days in terms of youth recruitment.