Man United keen to sign Belgian teenage sensation Arthur Vermeeren next summer

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to land Belgian teenager, Arthur Vermeeren, in the 2024 summer window.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park and it looks like the young Royal Antwerp midfielder could be the missing piece.

Football Insider claims that sources have told them that the Premier League giants are “all over” the Belgian youngster and “are regularly in contact with his camp ahead of a potential summer move.”

“Man United are laying the groundwork for a mega-money swoop for Royal Antwerp sensation.”

It is thought that the Belgians could be looking for £25 million up front for the youngster but may look to secure almost £50m after taking add-ons into consideration.

The Red Devils have previously been linked to the starlet but the teenager claimed that he was happy to stay at the Belgian side for the time being, as he was progressing well in that environment.

A summer switch may tempt the player though as he left the door open for a future move by claiming in a recent interview, “We’ll see what happens. But I want to finish the season here anyway.”

The Belgian international has already dazzled this season in the Champions League.

The central midfielder scored the opening goal in Royal Antwerp’s impressive win against Barcelona in the competition.

Moreover, he has already scored two goals and also has six assists to his name in all competitions this campaign.

United will be hoping that the previous relationship the clubs had under Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign with the Belgian outfit will give them an advantage in securing a deal for the highly-rated talent also wanted by Barcelona.

Whether the club make a move is yet to be seen but United fans will certainly enjoy thinking of pairing Vermeeren with their own jewel, Kobbie Mainoo. That is the definition of a midfield for the future which has world-class potential.