Marc Skinner defends fans and insists he’s the right man for the job

Marc Skinner has defended Manchester United fans who called for him to be sacked at a friendly match in Malta.

During United’s game against PSV Eindhoven, a small minority of fans were heard chanting “We want Skinner out” and claimed a security guard for the club asked them to stop.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s clash against Newcastle on Sunday, Skinner defended the fans and the club.

“I will never, and this club will never, stop anybody singing what they want to do,” he said.

He continued: “Everyone’s voices are super important. You’re always going to have different thoughts, different scopes. What I know and what I love about our fans is, regardless of their individual thoughts and opinions, they support Manchester United.”

The fanbase is divided as other supporters attempted to drown out the chants with a rendition of “Marc Skinner’s Barmy Army”.

The opposition comes despite Skinner leading United to their most successful season last year since their reformation in 2018.

Skinner’s side reached their first FA Cup final, which they narrowly lost 0-1 to Chelsea at Wembley.

They came second in the league with their highest ever points tally, which helped them secure Champions League football for the first time.

Skinner said: “I’m here to win, I’m here to supply good football but also winning football for our fans, and if they have their own opinions along the way, everyone is always welcome.

“I think it’s a good sign. It’s not always nice news, you’re not always going to get nice news. But actually, to have that opinion in the game is absolutely healthy and it’s something I’d always encourage.”

United have however had a mixed start to this season, sitting fourth in the league and crashing out of the Champions League.

However, they do currently sit top of their Conti Cup group.

Skinner said: “I am absolutely 100% confident in my ability, in the team’s ability.”

United came from behind to beat PSV 2-1 with goals from Jayde Riviere and Nikita Parris.