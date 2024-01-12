Mason Greenwood’s fine form recognised once again by La Liga fans

Manchester United striker, Mason Greenwood, has been rewarded once again for his fine form in Spain.

The player who is now plying his trade for Getafe in La Liga, has been credited by Futbol Mahou as the JugadorCincoEstrellas. This translates to the five star player for the month of December.

The player was selected for the award by fans voting in a poll.

Y el #JugadorCincoEstrellas del @GetafeCF en el mes de diciembre es… ¡@masongreenwood! Enhorabuena y gracias a todos por vuestros votos. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/BGIeQMWTjt — Fútbol Mahou (@futbolmahou) January 10, 2024

The Bradford-born striker has caused quite a stir in Spain, recapturing much of his old form after so long out of the game.

According to transfermarkt.com, the United academy graduate has scored five goals and created four in just 17 games this season.

Many pundits and fans credit Getafe’s rise this season directly to the 22 year old’s influence.

Greenwood put in another strong performance for the Madrid based side when they knocked out Espanyol at the weekend to advance to the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey.

The young attacker put in some fine displays for his side during the festive month, most notably in a 0-3 away win against Sevilla.

Greenwood scored a penalty and assisted another in a game where he was awarded a 8.1 by Sofascore.

Three days later, he followed this up with another great game against Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid. Here, he was awarded a 8.0 rating by Sofascore and was influential in his side’s impressive 3-3 draw.

The England international’s fine form has seen many Spanish giants circle over the player as all of Getafe, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be interested in signing up the talented young forward when his loan spells is up.

The higher level Greenwood reaches at the La Liga club, the more rumours will grow about his future and what Manchester United and INEOS decide to do with him. Whether as planned he moves on permanently in 2024 or if there is an avenue for a return to England, is still up for debate.