Nemanja Matic and Rennes both have their say on the player’s absence from training

Nemanja Matic has been heavily criticised for his recent absence from training by current club Rennes.

The former Manchester United man has been embroiled in a spat with the Ligue 1 club.

According to The Mirror, the French team have hit out at former Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic after he did not turn up to training, branding his actions ‘totally incomprehensible'”.

It has previously been reported that the Serbian is “unhappy at Rennes and pushing for an immediate departure. It’s understood that the 35-year-old is especially keen on making a return to England’s top flight”.

The former Chelsea player has played 19 competitions across all competition for Rennes but it is believed that he has “struggled to gel with his teammates and there are complications regarding his children’s schooling”.

Consequently, in order to force a move, Matic has not turned up to club training.

Understandably, his current club are not best pleased with the situation and have released the following statement.

“Stade Rennais F.C. midfielder Nemanja Matic has failed to turn up for the most recent training sessions with the professional team”.

“This behaviour is totally incomprehensible from an experienced player under contract until 2025. Always concerned by the wellbeing of its players, the club would like to point out that all the arrangements necessary for the successful integration of Nemanja Matic and his entourage have been carried out in complete transparency”.

“SRFC is now awaiting the player’s explanations and is determined to take all necessary measures to protect its interests.”

Réaction du Stade Rennais F.C. au sujet de l’absence de Nemanja Matić aux entraînements — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) January 11, 2024

The Premier League winner is supposedly very unhappy with the standard of education his children are receiving and this is seen as one of the primary reasons the experienced defensive midfielder is seeking a move.

Matic has since responded on an Instagram story where he has tried to clear up the problem.

“I want to end any speculations and say that last summer I was honoured by Stade Rennais invitation to be an important part of an ambitious project that needed a player of my characteristics and experience”.

The midfielder went on to state that due to his own error, he did not manage to adapt his private life to his professional one.

“I could not enrol the children in the international school who have been attending since the beginning of schooling. That’s why I was away last three days to try to solve this big problem for me and my family and tomorrow I’m going back to Rennes where I will decide next steps together with the club.”