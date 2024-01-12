Official: Burton Albion confirm the loan signing of Manchester United’s Joe Hugill



Burton Albion have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United academy striker Joe Hugill.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Hugill, who recently put pen to paper on a new deal running until 2026 was set to join the Brewers on a temporary basis.

The League One club have now confirmed in a statement that the transfer has been completed and the goalscorer joins on a six-month deal, until the end of the current season.

Burton explain in their announcement that they had to fight off significant competition from a host of EFL clubs to land Hugill.

The 20-year-old is expected to go straight into the matchday squad poised to clash against Derby County on Monday night.

Burton boss Martin Paterson said about Hugill, “We’re really happy to get the loan signing of Joe over the line.”

“A lot of hard work has been put in behind the scenes by Gary and the team to make this move happen, fighting off a lot of competition from other clubs to sign him on loan.”

“I briefly worked with him at Barnsley when he came in on work experience and you could see his potential then. We want to thank Manchester United for trusting us with the development of a player they have high hopes for.”

Paterson added, “I pride myself on developing strikers and I think Joe can be a really good addition to us.”

Hugill also opened up on his switch from United to Pirelli Stadium Princess Way.

The Carrington academy star pointed out, “It’s a great opportunity for me. As my first football league loan I’m really excited for it and looking forward to getting going.”

“I can’t wait to experience men’s first-team action and getting as much experience and games under my belt and hopefully score some goals. I’m really looking forward to meeting the lads and getting going.”

“Burton is a family club and I’m very family oriented myself which played a huge part in me coming here. I know a couple of the boys who are already here and they’ve been really positive about the place. I spoke to Mark Helm as soon as there was interest and straight away he said what a good club it is and I’m buzzing to get going.”

Hugill will wear the number 44 shirt for Burton.

United signed the player in 2020 from Sunderland. Since his arrival, he has made steady progress and is now a regular in the under-23 side.

Hugill has been training frequently with the first team – evidence of just how highly rated he is within United.

He is the latest player to leave the 20-time English champions, slightly 24 hours after Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund was confirmed. Hugill will certainly not be the latest in this January transfer window.

