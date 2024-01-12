Paul Ince compares Alejandro Garnacho to Ryan Giggs and gives him crucial piece of advice



Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has claimed that Alejandro Garnacho’s playing style closely resembles that of club legend Ryan Giggs.

Giggs managed a record 963 appearances for United and is the club’s most decorated player ever.

At Old Trafford, the Welshman won 13 Premier titles, two Champions League, four FA Cups and four League cups.

While Garnacho has often drawn comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo who is the Argentine’s idol, Ince believes that he is closer to Giggs than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ince said, “Forget about Alejandro Garnacho’s unbelievable goal against Everton. His real asset is that when he gets the ball, his first thought is wanting to beat an opposition player. He’s always trying to get past people, which is a great asset to have.”

“He’s definitely got that characteristic in him. He’s exciting to watch and gets the fans off their seats – and I think he’s going to have a very good career, that’s for sure.”

Ince urged Garnacho to follow the example set by United icon Eric Cantona, whose work ethic was second to none.

“I’d like to see him score more goals, but he’s still young and can improve a lot. I remember playing with Eric and he used to turn up early for training to work on his weak foot and his shooting – every day he used to do that.”

“That’s what you want to see these young kids do – come out and work on your weaknesses and become a better player. If he does that, then he’s going to be a very important player for United over a long period of time.”

Ince also delved into United’s transfer habits and slammed the club for always pursuing big stars who don’t necessarily work out, sometimes at the expense of unearthing hidden gems that could be significantly cheaper.

The 56-year-old named West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen as an example of a player discovered from lower down the English football pyramid and is now taking the Premier League by storm.

He also referenced Brighton’s extensive and impressive global scoring system.

Ince remarked, “I think when you look at it, Manchester United have always had name players. The fans and everyone else expect them to bring in the biggest names because it is one of the biggest clubs in the world. When you look at what Jarrod Bowen’s done from Hull to West Ham, he is an exceptional player. There are little nuggets out there that you can get that don’t always have to be worth £60 or £70million.”

“When you look at the way Brighton does business, they scout so well. They get these players in that no one’s even heard of. The next week, they sell them for £60million or £70million.”

The ex-England international highlighted Casemiro’s recruitment as an example of the 20-time English champions not doing smart business.

