Academy Match report: Chelsea u21s 3-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s took on their Chelsea counterparts on Friday night at Kingsmeadow for what was just their second match in 10 weeks.

Chelsea threatened early through Leo Castledine who broke down the left wing and attempted to chip the ball over Elyh Harrison but the keeper managed to dangle out a leg to send it wide for a corner.

The resulting corner saw Chelsea put the ball in the back of the net following a scramble but it was quickly chalked off for offside.

Still in the opening five minutes, Sam Mather poked the ball through for Ethan Wheatley and the striker stretched to tip it in but the Chelsea keeper reached it first.

In the 28th minute, clear fouls on Shola Shoretire and Isak Hansen-Aaroen were waved off which allowed Chelsea to counter attack with Castledine forcing another good save from Harrison.

But just a minute later, Harrison came to collect a cross and dropped the ball allowing Chelsea’s Donnell McNeilly to strike the ball off the bar and down bouncing just over the line.

United had a chance to equalise before the break when Maxi Oyedele broke past a challenge on the right side to charge into the box and cut back for Sam Murray to strike but a great save from Max Merrick kept it 0-1.

Chelsea then doubled their lead moments before the half time whistle with McNeilly grabbing his second after controlling a low cross into the box and finishing past Harrison.

A late injury to James Nolan saw Toby Collyer introduced and Ruben Curley also entered the fray at the break for Maxi Oyedele.

Curley made an instant impact spreading the play nicely to Mather who cut in onto his right but couldn’t get enough curl on his effort to hit the target.

Curley then drove into the box, passing to Wheatley before getting it back and finding Shoretire who dispatched with his left foot.

Shola Shoretire’s first goal last night vs Chelsea pic.twitter.com/YHJh6a5ZJe — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 13, 2024

Five minutes later, an unbelievable goal from Shoretire drew it level as he popped the ball up before volleying past the keeper.

Shola Shoretire’s second, an incredible volley that you fail to see better for some time. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/aeSj0ImDfK — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 13, 2024

The match then looked like it would play out as a draw but a crushing blow came in injury time when Tyrique George cut inside past Rhys Bennett and smashed into the top right corner to win the match for Chelsea.

The loss sees United stay in the middle of the table in 12th place out of 26 teams.

United: Harrison, Nolan (Collyer 45), Bennett, Aljofree, Murray, Huddlestone, Oyedele (Curley 46), Shoretire, Hansen-Aaroen (McNeill 79), Mather, Wheatley

Unused subs: Mee, McAllister