Academy match report: Newcastle United u18s 1-3 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s travelled to Newcastle on Saturday as they looked to continue their perfect season in the league.

The early stages saw both sides trade some half-chances without really threatening to make the breakthrough. It wasn’t until the half-hour mark that the first real chance fell United’s way.

Ethan Williams played the ball to Jayce Fitzgerald on the left and got back the return pass in the box and unleashed a strike that was pushed onto the post.

United started to take control of the match in the latter stages of the first half, carving out bigger chances but failed to take the lead before the break.

It didn’t take long in the second half for United to find the net with Williams scoring in the 57th minute.

After initially doing well to win the ball, Jacob Devaney squared the ball to Williams who let the ball run across his body to strike with his left foot low into the right corner from outside the box.

Tom Myles was called into question with a well taken free kick which was curling towards the top corner but for the keeper’s fine save.

Some miscommunication at the back in the 78th minute saw the match levelled up at 1-1 though as Tom Myles rushed out of his net just as Jack Kingdon was passing it to him and the ball rolled past him and into the goal.

Parity didn’t last long though and United restored their lead within two minutes. Ashton Missin cut in from the left, patiently trying to find the opening before shooting into the bottom corner.

Jayce Fitzgerald then sealed the three points in the final moments, breaking in behind on the left. He could have passed to Gabriele Biancheri for an easy finish but took it on himself and made no mistake to seal three points with an emphatic 3-1 victory.

The win sees United continue their perfect season with 11 wins in 11 in the league and extend their sizable lead at the top of the table.

United: Myles, Ogunneye, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, Devaney (T. Fletcher 62), Fitzgerald, Missin, J. Fletcher (Kamason 79), Williams (Baumann 70), Musa (Biancheri 62)

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes