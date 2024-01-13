Anthony Martial’s agent fails to agree a deal with Turkish clubs for his client



The January transfer is halfway through and Manchester United are desperately trying to move players on and hopefully, manage to bring a striker in.

The club have agreed to loan out Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho and while the club have managed to trim the wage bill a bit, they are still paying a large portion of both their wages.

The Red Devils have once again found it hard to move on first-team players who are on massive wages and it has been a case of trying to adjust by letting academy talents leave.

Just like in the summer, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez are close to sealing exits while the 20-time English league champions have found it hard to sell Anthony Martial.

Martial’s exit options

The Frenchman is unlikely to see his current deal, which expires in 2024, extended but Erik ten Hag, in a bid to avoid a free exit, did say the club are still talking to the player and have plans to trigger the one-year extension option in his deal.

Despite being given plenty of chances by the current United boss, the Frenchman has struggled to shine due to a mixture of lazy displays on the pitch and consistent injury concerns.

Despite the player’s camp announcing no plans to leave in January, multiple reports have speculated that the France international might end up leaving in the winter transfer window.

🚨 İstanbul ve Adana’da transfer görüşmelerinde bulunan ama sonuç alamayan Anthony Martial’in Temsilcisi Philippe Lamboley ülkesine döndü. https://t.co/GJm9TgwUvt — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 13, 2024

The likes of Fenerbahce, Inter Milan, and Olympique Marseille have been mentioned as possible suitors along with teams in Saudi Arabia.

The Peoples Person had reported that the United No 9’s agent was in Turkey speaking to prospective clubs about a potential deal.

No deal with Turkish clubs

Now Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has revealed that Philippe Lamboley, Martial’s agent, is returning from Southeast Europe without agreeing to any deal.

“Anthony Martial’s representative Philippe Lamboley, who had transfer negotiations in Istanbul and Adana but could not get results, returned to his country,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with Fenerbahce, and judging by the post above, Adana Demirspor could be another team trying to agree a deal.

This could mean Martial ends up staying at Old Trafford and leaving for free, with the player guaranteed to earn a hefty signing-on fee as a free agent.

For a player whose career promised so much when he first joined more than eight years ago and with so many fans behind him, this signifies a pretty meek way to go out.