Brian Brobbey reveals Man United’s attempts at signing him last summer



Manchester United’s biggest problem this season has been their inability to put the ball in the back of the net, scoring less than newly-promoted Luton Town after 20 games.

Big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund has managed only one goal in the Premier League and has struggled domestically, as seen by his profligacy against League One side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

Anthony Martial has failed to provide adequate support due to his perennial injuries while Marcus Rashford has not hit the heights expected of him after his heroics in the previous campaign.

Ten Hag needs help going forward and his former Ajax prodigy Brian Brobbey has once again been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Brobbey interest

The Dutchman has consistently eyed his former club for players and when he first arrived on these shores, he wanted to recruit a striker and had called up the 21-year-old to convince him to join him in Manchester.

But the Netherlands international chose to return to the Dutch champions on a permanent deal after a difficult spell in Germany with RB Leipzig.

The Ajax academy graduate played under the current United boss in two separate stints, with Ten Hag a fan of his physicality and ability to play with his back to goal.

The striker, in conversation with De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, revealed that his former manager had indeed tried to persuade him to change his mind.

United’s offer was much more lucrative as compared to Ajax’s but loyalty towards the club saw the two-time Eredivisie champion choose to come to Amsterdam.

EtH has always wanted Brobbey to join him at United

“Manchester United wanted me, but I really wanted to return to Ajax permanently. To make this possible, my agent José Fortes Rodriguez even waived his hefty resale percentage,” he said,

“Erik ten Hag called me and at United, José could get his millions and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary. But our decision was made: we wanted to go to Ajax.”

Brobbey has 12 goals and four assists in 24 games across all competitions in a struggling Ajax side and his performances have once again alerted United and Ten Hag.

A January move might be too far-fetched but next summer, the striker could finally rejoin his old coach. Brobbey is valued at €15 million as per Transfermarkt but Ajax are likely to ask for a lot more.