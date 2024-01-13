Bruno Fernandes deserves credit for his consistent goal contributions in face of teammates’ wastefulness

Bruno Fernandes has always been a controversial figure since he arrived at Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

This can be seen in the recent furore over the penalty he won against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. Pundit Danny Murphy claimed that the Portuguese midfielder’s reaction to the tackle was “horrendous”, despite similar incidents happening across the length and breadth of the country every weekend.

The Manchester Evening News describe the United captain as “the type of player that every set of supporters in the country would love to have on their side, but naturally, he receives heavy criticism because he doesn’t play for their club.”

Moreover, despite being the team’s joint top scorer this season, playing from midfield, many pundits have questioned his captaincy suitability and also his contribution to the goals tally, as his side have laboured to find the back of net domestically.

Troy Deeney even ludicrously suggested in December that the only positive about United’s then-forthcoming trip to Anfield was that their captain was unavailable for selection due to a suspension.

The question that begs itself then is whether the Portuguese international is scoring and assisting enough?

The Portugal international’s electric start to English football probably hasn’t helped him in the long run as it has set off unrealistic expectations for a player who has been regularly tasked with playing all across the midfield and even on the wing at times.

The midfielder scored 12 goals in his first six months at the club, which was followed by an outstanding haul of 28 goals and 17 assists during his first full season in 2020-21.

His numbers have dipped since then with ten goals and 14 assists in 2021/22 and 14 goals and 15 assists in 2022/23. These are still highly impressive numbers.

This season he has six goals and five assists to his name and leads his team in combined goal contributions. The context of these numbers become even more impressive considering he has had to take on captaincy responsibilities in the current chaotic atmosphere at the club.

Moreover, it has recently been reported that no player in the English Premier League has created more chances than Fernandes in the last calendar year, and that is by a distance. The former Sporting Lisbon player was credited with a whopping 100 open play chances created in 2023 and the next player on the list was Mo Salah with 71.

Most chances created from open play in the Premier League in 2023: 100 – Bruno Fernandes

67 – Dejan Kulusevski Mind the gap. ⚠ pic.twitter.com/CFlj2FXif1 — Squawka (@Squawka) December 27, 2023

It is not his fault he has a less than adequate supporting cast. Is it not hard to imagine that the midfielder’s statistics would be even better if he was feeding Erling Haaland and had Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish assisting him, so he himself could bomb forward to put away chances.

Would the prolific Norwegian score as prolifically if he was being assisted by Antony and Marcus Rashford?

If we dig deeper into xG stats, these also tell a significant tale.

The midfielder’s xG for the Premier League is 4.84 and he has scored 3 Premier League goals. His assists are also at three but his xA suggest he should be on 6.65. However, as we know, United’s strikers have relentlessly fluffed their lines this season. This is hardly the fault of the creators.

In his first three seasons at the club, Fernandes actually outperformed his xG and xA statistics, most notably in the 2019/20 season when he actually had 4.25 more assists than his xA suggested he should have.

Bruno’s creativity last year was also highlighted by his xA. He finished the campaign with 8 league assists but according to the statistics, he should have had 17.27.

Again, many players, apart from Marcus Rashford, struggled for goals last season. Don’t forget, he spent five months providing for Wout Weghorst.

To go alongside his 100 created chances from open play, it stands to reason he is at worst, one of the most productive assisting players in the country, if not the most.

To demonstrate how the quality of teammates can make a difference, Kevin de Bruyne finished the season last year with 16 assists. His xA? 16.32. Actually lower than Fernandes. It pays to have Haaland in your team. Additionally, the Belgian scored seven goals to Bruno’s eight. (All statistics according to understat.com)

All in all, Bruno Fernandes is not the perfect player. He can be petulant, irritating and erratic with his passing. On the other hand, he is also one of the few United signings who have actually worked out post the Sir Alex Ferguson era and has consistently led the team in goal contributions since arriving on these shores.

Maybe it is time we appreciate one of the few players who has actually stood up to be counted in a United shirt more often than not.