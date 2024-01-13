Diogo Dalot discusses huge Erik ten Hag tactical change that has revolutionised his game



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has opened up on his new inverted role, which has made him almost invaluable to the team this term.

Whether he is playing on the left or right, Dalot has developed a habit of coming into midfield to pick up possession and drive up the pitch.

During a season in which the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have struggled with injuries and have thus been ruled out for large spells of the season, Dalot’s availability and contributions to the team have been very important.

The Portuguese international has made 27 appearances for United across all competitions. Only Andre Onana has played in more games – 29.

In that time, Dalot has registered two goals, with his most recent one a superb opening finish in the third round of the FA Cup against Wigan Athletic.

The full-back sat down with club media and discussed a range of topics including his versatility and Ten Hag’s instructions to come into the middle of the park while in possession.

Dalot said, “It is part of my job to try to be available for every game. I dedicate myself a lot to that, just so I can be ready for the manager to pick me… I just try to be ready and available all of the time.”

“I remember when I first got into the first team in Porto, I only played left-back and that was the first time I played professionally on the left. It was a little bit of a challenge, but when I came here it happened and more times when I went to Milan… it’s happened quite naturally.”

“The aim for me will always be helping the team, no matter where I am or which position on the pitch. Obviously, when you feel more comfortable in one position than the other, the level will always be different, but I always try to be as good on the left as I am on the right.”

On his inverted role that has characterised his game since Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford, Dalot explained that he has been working on it for close to one year now.

“He likes, sometimes, for the full-backs to play from the inside and it has been quite good for me to try new things, to play in different positions and I think I have that ability to do it.”

The 24-year-old also spoke at length about his eye for goal every now and then and indicated that he has been practising how to be more clinical during training sessions at Carrington.

Dalot divulged that he gives priority to striking the ball from outside the box as it’s that area of the pitch he is most likely to find himself in.

