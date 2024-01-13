Dutch journalist claims Manchester United is the perfect next club for Brian Brobbey as they are not at the “absolute top”

Dutch journalist, Mike Verweij, with close connections to Ajax, has stated that he believes Manchester United could be the idea landing spot for striker, Brian Brobbey.

According to Soccernews, a Dutch outlet, the journalist thinks Man United is exactly the type of club that could interest the 21 year old for the next step in his career.

The player has had a strong season to date, scoring 12 goals in 24 matches in all competitions.

Verweij claimed, “after Ajax, Brobbey does not want to go to the absolute top, but just below the top. Then Manchester United would be a very good one at the moment”.

It is a sad indictment of the state of the club that they are no longer at the top of the tree but it is hard to argue with for even the most optimistic fan.

The reporter also agrees with the Dutch striker’s viewpoint.

“That also seems very sensible to me. If a club like Real Madrid were to come, I do think he would say yes, but he has it in his head that the absolute top might not be a very good idea yet.”

The striker has been heavily linked to United in the past and was apparently a clear target for the club back in the summer of 2022 when Erik ten Hag took over the reins.

However the youngster decided to reject his former boss and revealed in an interview that, “Erik ten Hag wanted to work with me again and texted me on Whatsapp to ask me if I was open to joining, but I refused him kindly”, as he wanted a return to Ajax.

However, in an interview with ESPN shortly after in 2022, the player claimed that he “would love” to play for the Red Devils in the future.

Furthermore, it has been relayed this month by The Peoples Person that, “Erik Ten Hag wants a nine, taking into account that he has more mobile profiles in the squad. Brian Brobbey is the profile that the coach likes the most”.

Clearly then the manager likes the player, the player likes the manager and the club. If fans of the Old Trafford club can accept being seen as a stepping stone, a move could make sense for both sides. What is definitely non-negotiable is that youngster Rasmus Hojlund needs support that he is currently not receiving from Anthony Martial who seems on his way out of the club if not now, in the summer.