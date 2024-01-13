Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have agreed loan deal with Benfica over Alvaro Fernandez move



Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Benfica over a loan move for 20-year-old left-back Alvaro Fernandez.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Benfica were eyeing a transfer for Fernandez, who joined Granada during the summer of 2023.

It was relayed that the loan deal would possibly include an option to make the arrangement between both clubs permanent.

For Granada, Fernandez made 13 La Liga appearances and played 14 games in total across all competitions.

He seemed to be progressing well and was a regular feature in Paco López’s plans, hence it was a surprise that United were willing to put a pause to his progress at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, in favour of the defender completing a shock transfer to Benfica.

However, Benfica are famous for developing young talents and nurturing them to potentially become world-class players. Couple this with the fact that it’s been well-documented that the Red Devils need to sell players so as not to fall foul of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, and it makes some sense.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that all is done and the left-back is now set to make the switch to the Portuguese outfit.

The Italian journalist insisted that the transfer is done by giving his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

Romano revealed, “Álvaro Fernández to Benfica, here we go! Agreement in place with Man United after personal terms.”

“Understand Fernández joins Benfica on loan until end of the season with buy option clause included.”

“Documents being exchanged now and medical booked.”

Romano does not disclose the value of the buy option contained in the deal between United and Benfica for Fernandez.

The Spaniard becomes the latest youngster to depart Old Trafford in the past few hours after it recently came out that Mateo Mejia is closing in on a permanent move to Sevilla.

It seems that the priority for the Red Devils in January is to get rid of players – including academy stars – as opposed to sanctioning incomings.

