Gary Lineker reveals almost decade old feud with Jose Mourinho

Gary Lineker, the famous Match of the Day pundit for the BBC, has claimed that he has had a feud with former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, dating back years.

Speaking to The Rest is Football podcast, the presenter asserted that he once had a very positive relationship with the controversial manager but this has not been the case for a long time.

However, things began to turn sour after the ‘Special One’ requested not to receive a GQ magazine award from Lineker in 2015.

The former England international claims that “I remember when he first came, he was this incredible personality, really engaging and I thought he was witty and he was funny. I think the game has beaten him up a little over the years”.

The two even did a documentary together and would exchange texts regularly, with the former Chelsea boss being a fan of his work on British TV.

The former Barcelona striker said that the two had been getting on well for a couple of years and then “something changed”.

The TV personality had been asked to present an award for Mourinho and he gladly accepted. However, to his surprise, “about four days before the event, they got in touch and said ‘Jose has got in touch and he doesn’t want you to present the trophy to him, he wants someone that’s not in football.”

Lineker thought this was odd and stated that at the ceremony he confronted the then Chelsea boss.

“I thought ‘hmm, that’s a bit odd’, but I thought I’ll go along to the event anyway and I went up to Jose and he kind of blanked me. I went ‘are we OK, are we OK Jose?’”.

“He went ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ But he wasn’t OK and he’s never been OK since.”

The former striker claimed that he has no idea what sparked the feud. He put forward the theory it was perhaps something he said during Match of the Day and since, when he has had to interview the Portuguese coach, he has been “very cold”.

The pundit claimed that when he saw him a few years later when Mourinho was Manchester United coach, time had not healed the wound.

“I remember doing a Champions League game which they didn’t do very well in. I went up to the director’s bit at Manchester United and I was having a drink with Ed Woodward, he’s a neighbour of mine so I know him really well.

He went on, “I’m stood there having a drink and Jose comes up, but then he just wandered off. He sent a text to Ed Woodward, ‘why are you talking to him?’”

Despite Lineker’s surprise, not many readers will be taken aback by this news as the Portuguese manager is as controversial as he is successful and he has made an art form of falling out with numerous people connected to football over the years.