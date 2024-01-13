Jadon Sancho makes a flying start on return to Borussia Dortmund



They say to begin as you mean to go along and Jadon Sancho’s second debut for Borussia Dortmund fit that bill.

The on-loan Manchester United attacker was subbed on in the 55th minute against SV Darmstadt and immediately looked like a man reborn.

He started on the right side of front three and enjoyed the acres of space Darmstadt provided, especially on transition.

After some positive touches to get him into the game, Dortmund fans saw the best of Sancho again.

In the 77th minute, Donyell Malen held off his marker and Sancho made a run into the vacant space on the right.

Malen found himself with an expertly weighted through ball which Sancho took in his stride.

He ran to the byline and found Marco Reus making a run between the posts who had the simplest of jobs to tap it into an empty net.

Sancho 🤝 Reus The substitutes combine to extend Dortmund's lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/01fmgUTUEj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2024

It extended Dortmund’s lead to 2-0 and freed Sancho to involve himself with more confidence.

For the rest of the game, he kept popping up on both wings and dovetailed well with other attackers, even going on his mazy dribbles.

He was clearly enjoying his time on the pitch and his teammates started seeking him whenever they had the ball in attack.

A couple of more key passes followed as Sancho ended the game as arguably Dortmund’s biggest attacking threat despite playing just 35 minutes with his team winning 3-0, two goals coming with Sancho on the pitch.

It was Dortmund’s first win in five games as Sancho-inspired Yellow and Blacks aim to make an assault at the Champions League places in the euphoria of his return.

