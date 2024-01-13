Jesse Lingard sacks his agents in frustration over failure to find a new club



It has not been a good time for Jesse Lingard after leaving Manchester United.

The player who was once an international manager favourite, targeted by multiple Premier League teams, and had numerous memorable clutch moments has been on the free agent list for nearly five months now.

Furthermore, he has started getting publicly called out by legends like Paul Scholes with their scathing comments.

It seems like the frustration is finally boiling over into action for the United academy product.

Sky Sports News reports that Lingard has sacked his agents tasked with finding him a club.

It comes after months of “frustration” for Lingard where numerous enquiries and discussions with prospective clubs have failed to materialise into something tangible.

A source close to Jesse Lingard has told Sky Sports News that he just wants to play football and has subsequently terminated all ties with his former agents 📰 The 31 year old England International has been without a club since his departure from Nottingham Forest 🌲 pic.twitter.com/NaKsauthW3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2024

The report states that money is not a “driving force” for Lingard who just wants to get back to playing football.

Therefore, he has terminated a “complex long-term agreement” with his representatives for their apparent failure to land him a new club.

It’s a difficult situation for Lingard, who is now stuck in a vicious cycle.

The longer he goes on without playing professional football, the less attractive a prospect he becomes for interested parties.

However, he needs a club to come in for him so he can get back to playing professional football.

There hasn’t been a lack of reported interest in his services either, with clubs all over the world being linked to him at one point or another.

These include Saudi clubs like Al-Ettifaq, and MLS clubs like Inter Miami, where he even went to train for a while.

West Ham United looked like an option at one point after his successful loan spell there but concerns about him not being up to speed anymore have taken the shine off of him.

For now, he remains stuck in purgatory after the gamble on himself by signing a one-year deal at Nottingham Forest last season failed miserably.

