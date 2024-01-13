Kobbie Mainoo gives crucial advice to young players after astronomical Man United rise



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has advised younger footballers and aspiring professionals to greatly emulate the example of senior stars if they are to make it at the top level.

Mainoo has undoubtedly been United’s breakout star of the season.

The 18-year-old has impressed with a number of amazing performances that have caught the eye of supporters, his teammates and Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is on the record saying Mainoo possesses the exact qualities and attributes he admires in a player.

Christian Eriksen also hailed the Englishman and indicated that he has what it takes to become a world-class player for many years to come.

Mainoo featured significantly during United’s pre-season tour in the United States and seemed destined to play a big part in Ten Hag’s plans this term.

However, the player suffered a devastating ankle injury during United’s clash against Real Madrid in July.

Since returning to the team, he has barely looked out of place and has certainly been one of the few positives during a season in which the Red Devils have struggled for consistency on the pitch.

During United’s last match against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round, Mainoo bossed the midfield and helped his side get over the line in a 2-0 win.

It looks like there’s no stopping the unfazed Carrington academy graduate, who has the world at his feet.

Rising Ballers reached out to the United man as part of an exercise to get the most promising youngsters to give advice to those working to break into the limelight.

When asked to give a tip regarding how he made it, Mainoo said, “Watch senior players closely and pick things up from their game.”

We know a lot of you are aspiring ballers… so we asked some of the best pro’s in the world for one bit of advice they’d give you to make it 👀🙏🤝 pic.twitter.com/eOLIEbdItl — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) January 12, 2024

Other players who were contacted include Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Real Madrid’s Nico Paz, FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji, Adelaide United’s Nestory Irankunda and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

