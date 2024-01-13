Man United want Hannibal to join Everton, player wants Sevilla



Throughout the last couple of seasons, Manchester United have let go of plenty of academy talents in a bid to raise money while simultaneously finding first-team stars hard to move on.

This policy has come under intense criticism from fans with quite a few former talents like Anthony Elanga, Matej Kovar, and Zidane Iqbal proving that the club’s decision to let go of them was not the best call.

More could be on their way out with reports linking Alvaro Fernandez, who is currently out on loan with Granada, and Hannibal Mejbri with permanent exits.

The Tunisian has long been on the cusp of a breakthrough at the club, making his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while also getting chances under Ralf Rangnick.

Hannibal’s breakthrough season

Erik ten Hag decided to send him out on loan last summer and after a battling stint at Birmingham, the idea was for the Tunisian to truly express himself back at the club.

He has made 11 appearances this season, scoring a magnificent long-ranger against Brighton in the league, but Erik ten Hag has not trusted him enough.

Despite praising him publicly, the Dutch manager has opted to give Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, and Kobbie Mainoo the chances in the absence of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

With the injury situation slowly clearing up and with game time set to be a rarity due to United crashing out of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, it has been decided that Hannibal’s future is best served with an exit.

La Liga strugglers Sevilla have been tipped to be in pole position with the player agreeing a deal with the Spanish team, who are confident of sealing the deal.

There have even been murmurs that Sevilla will have the option of making the move a permanent one, a development fans will not be happy about.

Everton entered the race, trying to hijack any possible deal and as per Spanish outlet Relevo, United have been insisting to the Tunisia international that he join the Merseysiders, which will allow the player to gain regular minutes in the Premier League.

However, the midfielder believes Sevilla’s long-term interest in his services means he is likely to get more opportunities to shine and would like to experience playing in Spain.

Sevilla remain hopeful

“Hannibal Mejbri ‘s arrival in Nervión is not being easy. The defeat against Alavés fills the club with emergencies and Quique Sánchez Flores continues to wait for reinforcements to improve the team.

“And Manchester United, surprisingly, continues to insist that their player leave on loan to Everton so they can continue the second part of the season in the Premier.

“According to sources in the operation consulted by this medium, the player is currently keeping his pulse and insists on making the agreement he has with Sevilla prevail.”

United should ideally not agree to a permanent exit considering the player’s immense potential.

A loan to a Premier League club would be the ideal next step in the midfielder’s development but he is bound to get much more chances as part of a struggling Sevilla.

A clearer picture is expected to emerge on Monday with the 20-year-old likely to make the bench for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.