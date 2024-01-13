Manchester United are to send scouts to watch young defender Arouna Sangante this weekend

Manchester United are one of a number of Premier League clubs who are sending scouts this weekend to watch Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante.

His side take on Lyon this weekend, and the 21 year old has cropped up on the radar of many top clubs due to his excellent performances for the French side over the last 18 months.

According to TEAMtalk, sources can “confirm that scouts from Chelsea, Manchester United and Fulham have made regular checks on Sangante this term”.

It has been reported by the same source that the Red Devils will also be in attendance for the match this weekend to run the rule over the young Senegalese centre back.

“The powerful defender has enjoyed a successful season to date and has helped Le Havre keep six clean sheets in 14 games – including in draws against top clubs Monaco, Lens and Lyon”.

Helpfully for the chasing English clubs, “Le Havre are understood to be willing to cash in on the player for the right price, who is also open to the prospect of proving himself at the highest level”.

United are certainly looking for help in this department.

The future of numerous centre backs at the club is up in the air and the club has been linked to a range of different options including Jean-Clair Todibo and Giorgio Scalvini.

It has been relayed here in the past that Sangante could be an option for the Old Trafford outfit.

The Mancunian side were claimed to be following the youngster since at least November, alongside both Chelsea and Manchester City.

There will certainly likely be movement in the summer in the defensive department in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Raphael Varane has been regularly linked away and the future of the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also far from clear.

Moreover, the new part owners of the club, INEOS, are aiming to sign young players who are ready to take the next stop in their career. The Dakar born defender certainly suits that profile.