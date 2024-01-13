Manchester United linked to global superstar Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid eye Kylian Mbappe summer deal

As we approach the midpoint of the January transfer window, rumours are in full swing.

Many are believable and some are less so, to say the least.

Spanish outlet, Fichajes, has already shown an aptitude for imagination when they reported in December that Manchester United were keen to supply Erik ten Hag with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Joao Palhinha and Victor Osimhen all in the month of January.

The transfer website has once again gone for a creative solution, but certainly an incredibly exciting one.

Fichajes claim that alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, “the Red Devils have their sights set on Vinicius Junior as a key addition to lead their attacking front”.

“With prominent names such as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United seeks to strengthen its squad, and Vinicius presents himself as an ideal candidate to fulfil that role”.

The outlet reports that this a possibility due to Real Madrid being “immersed in an ambitious strategy to secure the arrival of Kylian Mbappé next season, and one of the tactical moves could involve the sale of Vinicius as a bargaining chip”.

Both players occupy the same position and any deal for the French star would be incredibly expensive, even on a free deal due to the wages he would ask for.

It is an open secret that Real Madrid have been obsessed with the signing of Mbappe for years now and once again, the club has been linked to the World Cup winner.

However, it is less clear that they would be willing to part with their current attacking star. Real Madrid fans probably dream of pairing the two together rather than swapping them.

It is important to remember that we love football for its unpredictability and certainly stranger things have happened in a transfer window.

It must also be stated that Vinicius has been linked to the Red Devils in the past whenever he was stuck in the middle of a racism row in Spain when he was racially abused by numerous match going fans in La Liga stadiums and failed to get anything close to adequate support from the footballing authorities.

Nonetheless, this report must be taken with a pinch and salt. The young Brazilian has spoken many times of how happy he is playing for the La Liga giants and has already won everything there is to win in Spain and in Europe. Furthermore, the 23 year old signed a new deal in the autumn that takes his contract to 2027.

On the other hand, it is certainly fun to think of the sheer pace and carnage a counterattack of Vini Junior, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund could inflict on Premier League defences.