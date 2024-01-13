Mary Earps takes on Britain’s brainiest on ‘Beat The Chasers’

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps appeared on ITV quiz show ‘Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special’ last night.

Earps was playing for the mental health charity CALM – Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Earps got two questions right in the cash builder and opted to take on four chasers.

However, she ran out of time and the chasers had 11 seconds remaining on their clock.

As it was for charity, Earps took home £1000 regardless.

She had the audience in uproar from the first question when she decided to do eeny, meeny, miny, moe when she didn’t know the answer.

Earps appeared nervous but endeared herself to the audience with her sense of humour.

She performed well but was clearly gutted not to beat the professional quizzers she faced.

It’s not her first TV appearance of this nature after she previously appeared on ‘A League Of Their Own’.

Yesterday, it was all but confirmed that Earps would not join Arsenal in this transfer window as they look to sign Sarah Bouhaddi on loan until the end of the season.

However, it points to a potential free transfer to the Gunners in Summer for England’s number one, who has not shown any interest in renewing her contract with United.

While her immediate future in football may be up in the air, Earps is showing she has a knack for the small screen and may be thinking about her future beyond the sport.