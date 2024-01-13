Mateo Mejia: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have agreed permanent deal with Sevilla for sale of academy star



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United and Sevilla have struck a deal over the permanent transfer of academy star Mateo Mejia.

United signed Mejia from Real Zaragoza in 2019.

He was a regular feature in Premier League 2 last season. He frequently trained with the first team but didn’t manage to make his senior United debut.

Mejia signed a new contract at Old Trafford in June, which was due to expire at the end of the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

According to Romano, it seems that the Red Devils have elected not to hand Mejia fresh terms and have instead decided to part ways.

The Italian journalist reports, “Sevilla agree deal to sign Mateo Mejia from Manchester United on permanent transfer. Documents to be signed next week.”

“2003 born striker will leave the club on free permanent deal as contract was due to expire in June.”

“Manchester United will have 25% sell-on clause for Mejia.”

🔴⚪️🇨🇴 Excl: Sevilla agree deal to sign Mateo Mejia from Manchester United on permanent transfer. Documents to be signed next week. 2003 born striker will leave the club on free permanent deal as contract was due to expire in June.#MUFC will have 25% sell-on clause for Mejia. pic.twitter.com/3qsy5Bh4FX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2024

Romano does not clarify the fee Sevilla will fork out to land the 20-year-old.

No doubt Mejia will be looking to finally kickstart his professional career at Sevilla and prove United should not have cut him loose so early on.

The Colombia under-20 international will likely soon be joined at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium by Hannibal Mejbri, who is also closing in on a loan move to Sevilla.

United and the Spanish giants have been in talks over a temporary switch to La Liga for Hannibal and it’s thought that official confirmation of a deal is close.

The Daily Mail’s Simon Jones reveals that Erik ten Hag’s side are expected to let the Morocco international leave after Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

