Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Swedish Football Federation met with ex-Man United boss over national team job



The SvFF (Swedish Football Federation) reportedly met with former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the national team job.

Solskjaer has been out of work since November 2021 when he was sacked by United after a run of poor results and dismal performances.

In the Old Trafford dugout, the Norwegian oversaw 149 matches as permanent manager. He was also in charge of 19 games as caretaker boss, immediately after his predecessor – Jose Mourinho – was let go by the club.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Solskjaer was poised to take over as Besiktas manager.

It was relayed that the Turkish giants offered him a one-and-a-half-year deal to bring him back into action. However, it seems things did not materialize.

Besiktas appointed ex-Portugal head coach Fernando Santos as their new manager a few days ago.

Solskjaer is on the record admitting that over the past few months, he has been the subject of multiple offers, most of which he declined.

The 50-year-old explained that he is waiting for the right opportunity, which he is entitled to by virtue of the fact he once served as manager of one of the world’s biggest and most famous sporting brands.

According to Swedish outlet Football Channel, the SvFF held a meeting with Solskjaer earlier this winter to discuss the possibility of him taking over the Blue and Yellow.

It’s understood that it’s not necessary that the next manager of the national team be a Sweden citizen.

Solskjaer is of course well-versed in Nordic football, thanks to his time as a player and coach at Molde.

Football Channel adds that the SvFF also met with Jon Dahl Tomasson. A final decision regarding which candidate to exclusively pursue has not been made.

