“On the contrary”: Ralf Rangnick swings into Jadon Sancho’s defence after Borussia Dortmund loan move



Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has defended Jadon Sancho and indicated that the player didn’t demonstrate any indiscipline when they worked together in England.

Rangnick was appointed as temporary United manager in November 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

The German coach struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He only managed to win 11 of the 31 games he took charge of. Under him, United finished in sixth position with just 58 points – the lowest tally in the club’s rich Premier League history.

Sancho played 21 times for Rangnick and registered three goals and as many assists.

The winger recently completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season. Sancho has not featured for the Red Devils since August 26 2023.

On September 3, the Englishman released a strongly-worded statement essentially accusing his manager of lying, after the Dutchman told reporters that Sancho was excluded from the matchday squad against Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

Sancho refused to apologise and as a result, was frozen out. He was banned from accessing any first-team facilities or training with the senior squad.

The 23-year-old’s loan move to Dortmund does not include an option to buy.

Rangnick spoke to Sky Germany (via Sportskeeda) and weighed in on Sancho’s ongoing situation.

“He had his best time in Dortmund and, when he was healthy, he always played for me. However, he wasn’t as carefree as in Dortmund. But that was also due to the overall situation.”

“When he was fit, he was set and did well under me. He no longer had a chance in Manchester. He now has to get back into a rhythm and really into shape in Dortmund. From his point of view, the change makes perfect sense.”

Rangnick admitted that he never had any problems with Sancho at Old Trafford.

“In the six months I had him, there wasn’t a single discipline problem. On the contrary. He is a calm and pleasant guy.”

United signed Sancho from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a huge €85 million fee.

