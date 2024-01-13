Player Ratings: Chelsea u21s 3-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s fell to a crushing last-minute 3-2 defeat to Chelsea courtesy of a cruel injury time goal on Friday night. Here are our player ratings for the match.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 6.5 – Made some really good saves but his mistake when claiming a cross gave Chelsea a goal and his over casual approach to playing out from the back caused United some problems.

James Nolan – 5.5 – Had a bit of a hard time with Chelsea’s pace down their left wing and was caught napping on a few occasions before coming off with an injury.

Rhys Bennett – 6 – Similarly struggled with the pace and running down Chelsea’s left channel in the first half. Moved to right back in the second half and handled himself well, even making some charging runs to support the attack but allowed Tyrique George to cut in too easily for the match winner.

Sonny Aljofree – 7 – A solid performance with a number of tackles and blocks. Did well pushing forward into midfield to win challenges and was composed on the ball.

Sam Murray – 7.5 – Was put under a lot of pressure particularly in the second half and performed valiantly especially with some superb back post defending to cut out dangerous crosses.

Tom Huddlestone – 6.5 – Just kept it simple for the most part and let the young players do their thing but adds good composure on the ball to take the ball in tight spots and play through pressure.

Maxi Oyedele – 7 – Had a fine first half at both ends of the pitch, tracking back with some vital tackles and his energy and drive opened up opportunities in attack. Came off at half-time for an unknown reason.

Shola Shoretire – 8.5 – Two brilliantly taken goals including one of the best volleys you’ll see this season. Continues to show he is a step above this level and his decisiveness and quick thinking in attack stood above the rest of the team with clinical end product which the others lacked.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 7 – His ability to dribble out of tight spots was sublime, drawing in two and three defenders before spinning away with ease but after excellently opening space he let himself down with his final pass. Did play a nice cross field pass in the build up to Shoretire’s second.

Sam Mather – 5.5 – Involved in some early chances but made the wrong decision or was too slow to execute the finish before drifting out of the match.

Ethan Wheatley – 5 – Struggled to keep hold of the ball and withstand the physical play of Chelsea’s centre backs.

Substitutes

Toby Collyer – 6.5 – Did a solid job breaking up play in midfield and moved the ball around quickly.

Ruben Curley – 7 – Added some drive and athleticism in midfield with his charging runs and ability to shrug off challenges and also worked hard defensively.

Charlie McNeill – N/A – Didn’t really get involved at all during his time on the pitch.