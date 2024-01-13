Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren urged to reject Manchester United for Brighton move



Royal Antwerp star Arthur Vermeeren has been encouraged to turn down a possible transfer to Manchester United and Chelsea in favour of completing a move to Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

United have been linked on multiple occasions to Vermeeren, who is attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils are plotting to swoop in for the 18-year-old in the summer of 2024.

It’s understood that Royal Antwerp value their player at £25 million but could insist on bonuses and add-ons that could elevate the deal to a total value worth £50 million.

Alongside United, Arsenal and Barcelona have also been mentioned to be admirers of Vermeeren.

He recently opened up on the mounting interest in his services and insisted that he will only join the right club.

The Belgium international also declared his wish to finish the current season while still contracted to Royal Antwerp. He refused to shut the door to an exit in the coming months.

Steven Defour, Wesley Sonck and Marc Degryse engaged in a debate on Het Laatste Nieuws (via SportWitness) and discussed among other things, Vermeeren’s future.

Ex-Sheffield United man Marc Degryse said, “What Vermeeren is especially not allowed to do is go to a club like Chelsea or Manchester United, where they buy thirty or forty players and then loan you out.”

“What they do is gamble. You don’t give confidence to a player like that.”

Defour agreed with the Chelsea sentiment and responded, “Chelsea is too volatile. Those types of clubs simply put a player worth €30m in the stands.”

When asked what’s the best club for Vermeeren, Defour remarked, “Brighton! Brighton!”

The youngster’s contract with Royal Antwerp is set to expire in 2026.

