Scott McTominay wants to score more goals for Manchester United



Scott McTominay’s place in Manchester United’s first XI has been debated endlessly this season.

Some feel he’s the only reliable source of goalscoring in the team while others feel that he creates more problems for the team than he solves.

Judging by Erik ten Hag’s usage of him, it feels like he is firmly in the former camp.

Not, McTominay aims to repay the manager by increasing his goals tally even further despite being United’s leading scorer across all competitions this season.

Talking to the club website ahead of the Spurs game, the Scot said that he needs to do more from the chances that have been created for him.

He revealed that the sense of arriving in the box at the right moment is the key to him scoring these many goals but he can do so much more.

McTominay talked about United’s profligacy recently, most visible against Wigan, when the team spurned numerous chances and missed out on the opportunity to put gloss on the scoreline.

Despite the barrage of chances created, their forwards remained goalless again while McTominay missed a few clear-cut chances too.

He said: “I could have had two or three goals and you’re still kicking yourself now that you’ve not. It’s a wasted opportunity because I look at those chances and think, ‘I’ve got to score at least two of them.

“With the chances that you get, and Bruno [Fernandes] and Christian [Eriksen] and players like that, Marcus [Rashford], [Alejandro] Garnacho delivering top-quality balls into the box – yeah, I’ve got to do a little bit more as a midfielder.”

Some fans would argue that he does need to do more as a midfielder but in the ball-retention part of it.

Currently, if McTominay doesn’t score in a game, his contribution is hard to see as he is not a key part of United’s ball circulation.

Furthermore, his forays forward often leave a gap in midfield, especially in transition.

Fans would be pleased if he could add goals to his game while doing the basic midfield duties as well.

