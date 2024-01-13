“They need to take him in and out”: Paul Ince raises crucial Kobbie Mainoo concerns



Former Manchester United man Paul Ince has called on Erik ten Hag to manage Kobbie Mainoo’s first-team minutes to ensure the young midfielder develops well and without any hindrances.

Mainoo has undoubtedly been United’s breakout star of the season.

Since coming into the team, he has impressed with his calm, composed and fearless performances. Often, the 18-year-old has outshone his more experienced senior teammates.

During United’s pre-season tour in the United States, Mainoo featured significantly and looked set to feature significantly in Erik ten Hag’s plans in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, he suffered a devastating ankle injury during the Red Devils’ clash vs. Real Madrid in July.

The Carrington academy graduate made his return to competitive action on November 26 as Ten Hag’s men beat Everton 3-0. Mainoo stole the show at Goodison Park.

Since then, he has started six of the eight games that have followed. The youngster has ensured the likes of Casemiro and Mason Mount who have all been sidelined with injury have not been sorely missed.

Casemiro recently returned to training and is in contention to be in United’s matchday squad to face Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.

Mount is also thought to not be too far away from coming back.

When Mount and Casemiro are fully available, all eyes will be on Ten Hag to see whether Mainoo will still be a mainstay in the starting XI.

Ince spoke about this and advised that United would be best served by limiting Mainoo’s minutes rather than heavily relying on him to make a difference in the middle of the park.

“When I look at the midfield, I don’t see a lot of pace. When teams attack them, they are so open in the middle of the park and don’t have a natural sitter. There’s a lot of technical ability, but I don’t see the pace or the understanding of a defensive midfield player.”

“[Ten Hag] has tweaked around it, and Mainoo has come in looking like a really good prospect, but they have to be careful with him. They need to take him in and out.”

“He [Mainoo] needs to listen and learn, cling on to the right people. Suddenly, a young kid plays a couple of games, and everyone gets really excited. Next thing, he’s out on the town with his mates. That stuff you can’t do.”

Ince added, “[Assistant coaches] Steve McClaren and Darren Fletcher, they are the ones to keep his feet on the ground and make sure he hangs around with the right people. He’s only 18 and we have this habit at the moment of getting overexcited about people right away. Give him time. Let him play, let him enjoy his football and take him in and out.”

Despite Ince’s concerns, there is also a chance that the return of Casemiro could significantly aid Mainoo. The Brazilian who is naturally a defensive midfielder by trade could give the young player the freedom to go more forward and help out.

Casemiro’s presence in midfield could enable Mainoo to show the full range of his abilities on the ball.

