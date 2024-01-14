Alejandro Garnacho makes funny celebration promise to iShowSpeed if he scores against Tottenham



Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspurs is an eagerly anticipated fixture every year due to Champions League qualification stakes.

This one is no different, especially as United will welcome many players back from injuries and this is their first league game after two weeks.

However, a certain demographic of fans just got even more invested in this game.

Alejandro Garnacho, during a live stream with viral content creator iShowSpeed, promised to do a funny celebration if he scores against Spurs.

Speed asked Garnacho to do Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Sii” celebration after scoring but with an added twist of his own.

To Garnacho’s utter embarrassment, Speed said that after finishing the “Sii” celebration, Garnacho should walk like a dog and bark.

🚨| WATCH: Speed asked Garnacho to perform his celebration if he scores in tomorrow's game against Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/zuW5O1xolE — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 13, 2024

Barking is something that Speed does regularly and it has become almost a staple of the content creator from the USA.

Both Speed and Garnacho are huge Ronaldo fans, with the latter’s obsession with the former United No 7 even being questioned recently.

However, in a bit of just light-hearted fun, Garnacho accepted Speed’s challenge to do the celebration if he scores.

Considering the Argentine’s form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him actually score as Spurs play a high like like Aston Villa did.

Garnacho will have a lot of space to run in behind and the fans who saw this interaction will be eagerly waiting to see if the player goes through with his promise.

It is the beauty of social media that players have gotten so close to the fans and a huge example of the same can be expected to be seen in the game today.

Fans would just want that the goal, if it comes, does so in a winning effort. Then Garnacho can bark for his fans as much as he likes!

