Atalanta reject January approach from Man United for Giorgio Scalvini



Manchester United have struggled massively defensively, conceding the second-most goals en route to a humiliating group-stage exit from the Champions League.

The Red Devils have conceded three or more goals nine times this campaign, with five of them coming at Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate to fix this issue.

Injuries have played a major role behind the team’s lacklustre displays at the back with the Dutchman hardly having the luxury of picking his strongest back four this term.

He has also had to constantly reshuffle his backline which has not helped matters and the futures of several stars are also up in the air.

New defender needed

Raphael Varane’s current deal ends in 2024 and the club have decided against triggering the one-year extension option due to his enormous wages. Instead, a new contract on reduced terms will be offered

Jonny Evans initially arrived on a one-year deal but the manager wants to keep him for another year but INEOS will have the final say on this. Harry Maguire’s future is also far from secure.

The 20-time English league champions have been linked with move for Jean-Clair Todibo while The Peoples Person recently reported that the English giants are leading the race for Giorgio Scalvini.

Atalanta are fighting to qualify for Europe and are eighth in Serie A while also alive in both the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

Alfredo Pedulla, while speaking to Sportitalia, revealed that the Bergamo-based outfit are in no mood to sell their best players in January and even rejected an official approach from United for the 20-year-old defender.

Scalvini will not leave in January

“There was a survey from Manchester United for Giorgio Scalvini, rejected by Atalanta. It will take at least 60 million to take him away from Bergamo, but in this session, he will not leave, like Ederson and Koopmeiners.

“The Nerazzurri are involved in three competitions and they will not deprive themselves of these players in January.”

The Italy international has made 23 appearances across all competitions, helping his team keep an impressive eight clean sheets while also scoring and assisting one each.

His impressive displays over the last few seasons have alerted Europe’s elites and fans will be hoping United can get this deal over the line in the summer if they are really interested.

United have a great rapport with the Serie A team, having acquired both Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from them.