Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen start



Erik ten Hag is sticking with his academy starlets in today’s starting lineup against Spurs despite the return of the likes of Casemiro and Antony to the matchday squad.

Kobbie Mainoo keeps his place in midfield for the big game, while Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will be the wingers, with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, who have both been out for several weeks, make the bench.

Andre Onana has delayed joining his Cameroon teammates at the Africa Cup of Nations to play in goal.

The back four is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans.

Luke Shaw was expected to play but is not even on the bench, suggesting there may have been a late complication.

Mainoo is joined by Christian Eriksen in midfield, with Scott McTominay making way.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 role.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are all injured.

Sofyan Amrabat has joined Morocco for AFCON.

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek have both left the club on loan to Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 4.30pm GMT.

https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1746555269914517773?s=20

More to follow …