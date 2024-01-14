Erik ten Hag blasts defenders’ ineptitude in defending set pieces

Manchester United managed to hold on for a rare draw against a superior Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Lilywhites dominated the possession and chances but Scott McTominay almost won it in the final minute with a header which he probably should have buried.

With the draw, United move up to seventh in the table but remain eight points off Arsenal in fourth.

Speaking to Match of the Day on the BBC Erik ten Hag blamed his side’s defensive strength.

“We conceded goals that were soft. We have to defend better. It’s too easy, we are giving away goals”.

“I am quite disappointed, when you go ahead twice and then concede two soft goals it is a bit frustrating, but you have to take it as it is.”

Surprisingly, the Dutch coach claimed, “I’m happy with the defence apart from the set pieces.”

This is a questionable opinion for a team that could have conceded plenty more on the night.

He went on to comment, “We have to stick together and grow as a team. Senior players are coming back and the young players are developing very good”.

“The attitude from the team was great, the spirit was great. We fought and gave everything. The fans were behind us and I think it was a great game for everyone to see, not just Manchester United fans, because there was a great tempo to the game”.

The under-pressure manager went on to defend his side and hope for a better future by claiming, “Senior players like Casemiro, Martinez and Luke Shaw are returning and when you add that to our team I am sure it is a strong side.”

The under-fire coach also found optimism in the budding Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund partnership.

“They are growing together so keep going with the progress.”

United will aim to finish the month in a more positive way when they take on either Newport or Eastleigh in the fourth round of the FA Cup in two weeks.