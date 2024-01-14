Erik ten Hag’s strange tactics to blame once again as Man United allow Tottenham to dominate



It was a feel-good atmosphere around Old Trafford before the start of the game with new minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance for the first time while quite a few big-name players were on the bench after recovering from long-term injuries.

However, Manchester United could not produce the goods and had to be content with a share of the spoils as they drew their Premier League contest against Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 on Sunday.

Goals in the first half from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford handed the hosts a 2-1 advantage heading into the break, only for Rodrigo Bentancur to equalise a minute on from the restart.

Grabbing a point against a team eight points ahead would have been seen as a decent result if the team had shown anything resembling a compact display.

Strange formation once again

Instead, Erik ten Hag’s strange tactical tweaks once again meant the Red Devils were completely devoid of any sort of control on the game, relying on high turnovers to create something.

Erik's tactics mean we're getting dominated, expecting transitions poker to work out for us against a team who at least *tries* to control the game (and since ETH has completely given up on doing this, they're having an easy time dominating) pic.twitter.com/2guty7TxMO — Alex (@alraven3) January 14, 2024

Apart from the two goals, United had hardly any meaningful chances and ended the game with a mere 36 percent possession and generally looking like a team comprising of six attackers and the back four.

Constant tweaks like playing Raphael Varane on the left and then back on the right, and switching the full-backs’ positioning was another strange sight to behold.

This allowed Ange Postecoglou’s men to drive through the middle of the pitch with ease each time, and despite not being at full strength, created more chances to grab all three points.

These tactics have let the team down right from the first game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers where lacklustre finishing from the visitors ensured a nervy win for Ten Hag’s team.

As seen from the xG stats post-match, it was United’s finishing from both big chances that ensured a share of the spoils rather than the manager’s plans.

Man Utd (0.92) 2-2 (1.50) Tottenham — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 14, 2024

Ratcliffe will not be pleased with team’s performance

Opposition managers like Thomas Tuchel had pointed out how flawed the system is, which places way too much burden on the defensive midfielder and invariably leads to frequent counter-attacks.

Ten Hag’s obstinate stand means even if Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez begin starting games, not much is expected to change in terms of the lack of control in midfield with the system simply being unsustainable.

It is madness to see United repeat the same things, expecting the outcome to change. The less said about set-piece deliveries and defending, the better.

Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, had mentioned United’s strong record against the North London team, and after having seen both managers, he will not be too pleased with what Ten Hag and his system produced on the night.

In front of the new sporting heads, Ten Hag’s strange tactics were once again laid bare, and Ratcliffe might need to take a good, hard look at what the Dutchman is offering at the moment.