Fabrizio Romano says Brentford interested in landing Sergio Reguilon on loan



Manchester United’s summer business included five permanent signings and two loan incomings with both temporary arrivals failing to catch manager Erik ten Hag’s eye.

Due to numerous injuries in the midfield. Sofyan Amrabat is expected to remain for the time being but coaches feel his pace is not suited to the Premier League and is unlikely to earn a permanent stay.

Sergio Reguilon was also brought in at the last minute following injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia but the Dutch manager ended up using him sparingly.

The Spaniard completed the full 90 minutes only three times, with the United boss preferring to play right-back Diogo Dalot in his position.

Reguilon could not shine at United

The 27-year-old’s loan deal ended after a break clause was activated and he has since returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur who have no use for him.

The Spain international is expected to depart on loan again for the second half of the campaign and has been linked with quite a few clubs outside of England.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Premier League side Brentford are interested in Reguilon and are pushing hard for his services.

The player will take the final call with Borussia Dortmund also among the sides eyeing the full-back. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Brentford interested in Spaniard

“Sergio Reguilon left Manchester United at the beginning of the January transfer window, returning from loan to go back to Tottenham. However, he’s not going to stay at Tottenham.

“Conversations between Reguilon’s agents and clubs are ongoing, and my understanding is that Brentford are pushing to sign the Spanish left-back.

They want him and they will push for this possibility, but then it will be up to the player because there are also other clubs interested in him. Reguilon will consider and assess all the options.”

During his stay in Manchester, it was clear to see that the defender loves bombing forward while simultaneously struggling to defend. It was no surprise to see the manager not select him more often.

The Madrid-born star is not quite up to the mark when it comes to playing for elite sides and Brentford could be a good place to start earning regular minutes.