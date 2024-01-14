Four mouth-watering storylines to watch out for ahead of Manchester United’s clash vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United are set to host high-flying Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League clash.

Heading into the game, United are languishing in ninth position – nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. In comparison, Tottenham are in fifth position and just one point below the Champions League places.

United’s last Premier League game ended in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

However, Erik ten Hag’s men cruised to a 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic last Tuesday, in the third round of the FA Cup. No doubt some confidence was gained from the side’s triumph at the DW Stadium.

Ten Hag and his players have a real chance to make a statement of intent and get their season back on track by defeating free-scoring Tottenham, who Ange Postecoglou admitted are firmly in a title race.

Here are four storylines fans are talking about as the two clubs prepare to meet on Sunday at 16:30 BST.

Multiple injury returns for United

During his presser ahead of the game vs. Tottenham, Ten Hag gave some deeply encouraging news – that a number of top players are set to make their respective returns to competitive action this weekend.

Consistently occurring injuries to multiple key stars have undeniably hindered United from achieving desirable performances and results this term.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are all expected to be in contention to feature against the North London outfit.

United have been without Martinez since the end of September when it came out that a foot injury he picked up last campaign had aggravated. Surgery was conducted on the Argetine and after several months on the sidelines, he is finally fit and ready to play.

Martinez has been sorely missed at the backline, where his no-nonsense defending and excellent ability on the ball have been lacking in his absence.

Like the World Cup winner, Casemiro is another whose lack of presence has been felt profoundly. United have had to do without the solidity and grit the Brazilian usually injects in the middle of the park.

More significant is that the Red Devils have missed out on the able leadership provided by both Martinez and Casemiro.

In Eriksen, United have a proven technical expert who can single-handedly control games and dictate the tempo of proceedings.

Often, due to circumstances, United have been forced to field Scott McTominay, who clearly offers next to nothing in midfield.

The drawback to having McTominay on the pitch is that while he can contribute with the odd goal every now and then, sustained control of the match almost certainly takes a backseat. Eriksen’s inclusion can go a long way in mitigating this particular issue.

No doubt the Dane will also be eager to get one over his former club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe present at Old Trafford

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to physically attend United’s game against Tottenham, for the first time since his deal to complete a partial 25% stake in the club was announced.

Last week, the INEOS billionaire and his close ally and confidant Sir Dave Brailsford held a series of meetings with United staff to provide reassurances. These talks were described as very positive and a breath of fresh air.

It’s important to note that Ratcliffe is still waiting for his investment to be ratified by the Premier League before he can officially start working at United.

It’s thought that Ratcliffe already has big plans in plans for his boyhood club. Central to his vision for United is the implementation of a solid structure that will spearhead a sporting revolution at Old Trafford.

Some of the names said to be in contention to arrive at United in the coming months include Paul Mitchell, Dan Ashworth, Dougie Freedman, Julian Ward and Michael Edwards – all transfer experts with extremely impressive track records behind them.

Ratcliffe will get the opportunity to witness first-hand, just how big of a job he has on his hands when United take on Tottenham.

Tottenham’s new signings

Despite not being able to count on the services of Son Heung-min, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma who are all currently away on international duty, Postecoglou can call on new signings Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Werner recently joined Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Dragusin decided to snub Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in favour of completing a £26.7m (€31m) switch from Genoa earlier this week.

The two are poised to be included in Tottenham’s travelling contingent that will make its way to Manchester for the game.

It’s crucial that United don’t let either of Dragusin or Werner have a fairytale start to life at Tottenham at their expense.

Both players will undoubtedly be keen to hit the ground running and what better way to start than by playing role in their team’s efforts to sink United?

Garnacho looking to extend his electric streak on the right

During a campaign in which most of the forwards on United’s payroll have been lacklustre and lacked threat, Garnacho has been the brightest spark.

The 19-year-old boasts of an impressive return of five goals and two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

In particular, the Carrington academy graduate has been electric on the right flank. He first played in that area of the pitch as United came back from two goals down to beat Unai Emery’s Aston Villa 3-2 in December.

Garnacho grabbed a sensational brace on that occasion.

He again played on the right channel during the Reds’ 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic. He also caught the eye with his incredible ability to take on his man and dribble towards the opposition goal.

Garnacho also showed he can create for Hojlund, who has often cut a lonely and frustrated figure due to lack of service. Against Wigan, Hojlund had plenty to feed on and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

To put Garnacho’s impact into context, he has been directly involved in four of United’s last five league goals, with two goals and two assists. It certainly wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest he is currently United’s main man.

Hopefully, he can carry on in the same fashion and extend his red-hot streak when United come up against Tottenham.

