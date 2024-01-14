Gary Neville critiques Manchester United’s lack of playing style

Manchester United played out a frantic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur that saw them climb to seventh in the table.

The Red Devils took the lead twice but were second best for most of the game.

When Erik ten Hag came to the club, many fans felt that the team would logically play a possession based, Ajax brand of football which had largely contributed to the Dutchman making his name in the sport.

This is a distant reality, however.

Commenting on the game Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville asked, “Is this a possession team? No. A direct team? No. A counter team. Sometimes. You don’t see a style developing”.

There is a “lack of consistency” and “I worry about the lack of patterns of play”.

The pundit compared his former side unfavourably to the opposition, who have changed their style dramatically in the last six months, to huge success.

Fellow pundit Roy Keane agreed with Neville’s viewpoint and stated, “that’s what I was saying, you don’t know what you’re going to see.”

However, the Irishman was a bit sympathetic to United claiming that this version of the club is “all about surviving”.

The former captain also claimed that Manchester United was a different kettle of fish to other clubs.

“United is still a different animal compared to other clubs. Even the manager admitted it last week. It’s a different challenge for any player out there.”

Red Devils fans will likely share the frustration that Neville has highlighted in having a lack of coherent style.

There was a period post World Cup to around March that the team had something of a defined style but certainly since the start of the current campaign, this has been sorely lacking.

The Mancunian side will aim to get back to winning ways after a week’s break against lower league opposition in the FA Cup at the end of January.