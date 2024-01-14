Hannibal Mejbri moves to Sevilla on loan with buy option included



Hannibal Mejbri is moving to Sevilla on loan with a buy option included in the deal.

Fabrizio Romano has given his famed “Here we go” to the deal along with some interesting tidbits that could hint towards United’s approach.

He states that if the buy option is exercised by Sevilla, United would retain a buy-back clause which would enable them to purchase the player on a set price in the future.

🚨⚪️🔴 Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla, here we go! Agreement completed on loan with buy option clause, approved by Man United. Buy back clause also expected to be confirmed as final detail soon. Sevilla already wanted Hannibal last summer, deal finally done. 🇹🇳 Medical next week. pic.twitter.com/cPlQPSUQlx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2024

Sevilla’s longstanding interest in the Tunisian looks to have finally won over the player who was also targeted by clubs in the Bundesliga and Everton.

The move to Everton looked particularly promising for the youngster but he has chosen to move to La Liga instead.

Since joining United as a highly-rated teenager, Hannibal always impressed for the youth sides but never got an extended run in the first team.

His loan to Birmingham last season was fairly successful but the arrival of Mason Mount to further clog up the midfield did him no favours.

Ultimately, he scored his first goal for the club this season but in light of returning players, letting him go has been decided as the best choice.

Furthermore, United’s situation with Financial Fair Play means they are getting more ruthless with selling the young talent on their books.

The likes of Alvaro Fernandes and Mateo Mejia have already been confirmed as leaving the club and Hannibal joins them as them most-known name of them all.

He’s hardly going to a settled environment at Sevilla as the La Liga side have hugely struggled this season.

United will be hoping that he impresses enough to earn a permanent move. If he becomes so good that the buy-back option is exercised, then it will be a qualified success.

Till then, however, it is another lost opportunity for an academy youngster while Erik ten Hag continues to buy high-priced duds in the market.